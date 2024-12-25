Salman Khan's convoy was travelling in the narrow lanes of Mumbai on Christmas eve. But traffic was cleared for the fleet of vehicles and the actor quickly left from the spot

Salman Khan

On Tuesday evening, superstar Salman Khan's car along with his security convoy was spotted travelling in the narrow lanes of Bandra where the actor lives. The streets in Mumbai's Bandra are crowded around this time owing to the festive season that brings visitors to the suburban side of the city. A video that is going viral on social media as traffic is being eased for the actor's convoy.

Salman Khan walks around with tight security ever since bullets were fired at his Bandra home in April this year. He has also received death threats reportedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. In the wake of this, the actor is always escorted by security and travels in a convoy. The actor also travels in a bullet proof vehicle and the security around him was strengthened following the assassination of politician Baba Siddique who shared a close bond with the actor and his family.

On Tuesday night, the actor was headed to the wedding anniversary celebration of his younger brother Arbaaz Khan and his wife Sshura. In the videos doing the rounds, traffic officials and Salman's security team were seen easing up the traffic on the roads for the Khan even as vehicles on the opposite lane moved at a snail's pace.

Salman Khan's work front

The superstar is currently working on the film 'Sikandar' directed by AR Murugadoss. An 80-second teaser of the film will be unveiled on December 27 which marks the superstar's birthday. According to an independent industry source, "The 80-second teaser of Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, is nothing short of a blockbuster in the making. Fans are ecstatic to witness the megastar return to the big screen. With its powerful visuals and larger-than-life aura, this teaser is already being hailed as one of the most anticipated glimpses of the year. Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala have once again raised the bar for cinematic excellence!"

Salman Khan is set to return on Eid 2025 with Sikandar, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by AR Murugadoss. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and will mark her first collaboration with the superstar.