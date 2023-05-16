Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Nushrratt Bharuccha auditioned for 'Slumdog Millionaire'?

During the promotions of her film 'Dream Girl', Nushrratt Bharuccha opened up about how she had auditioned for the role of Latika from the film 'Slumdog Millionaire'. While her acting skills were commendable, the makers of the film could not give her the role. Read further to know why

Pic Courtesy/ Instagram

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha made her film debut in 2006 with the film 'Jai Santoshi Maa' but it is with her performance in the much loved 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Pyaar Ka Puncnnama 2' that the actress got recognition. In the Luv Ranjan franchise, the actress played a rich spoilt brat who loved controlling her boyfriend and his choices. While the film had a huge impact on her public image, she was not the one to be stereotyped as she slowly, over the years, built a work profile that one can boast of.

While the actress has garnered much deserved attention for her acting chops, there was a time when Nushrratt could have been a part of the Oscar-winning film 'Slumdog Millionaire' but was unfortunately turned down.

In 2019, when Nushrratt was promoting her film 'Dream Girl', the actress opened up about how she had auditioned for the role of Latika from the film. While her acting skills were commendable, the makers of the film could not give her the role because she did not look the part. The role of Latika was then given to Freida Pinto.

Later in 2020, in a conversation with Mashable India, when Nushrratt Bharuccha was asked about the same, the actress said, “They said you were too pretty to look like you come from a slum. I’m like; I don’t know whether to take it as a compliment or as a rejection.”

She further said, “I’ll tell you my fondest memory of that film was, I sat with Danny Boyle and I did a whole script reading and he was playing Dev, obviously and I was playing Latika. Then he gave the script and said go home and read it and it want to know what you think. Then I went to give my feedback and that was my highlight. I gave Danny Boyle my feedback.”

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharucha is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, 'Chatrapathi'. The actor will be seen sharing a screen space with south superstar Sreenivas Bellamkonda. Directed by V.V. Vinayak, 'Chatrapathi' is an official Hindi remake of 'RRR' director SS Rajanouli's Telugu blockbuster of the same name which starred 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, Shriya Saran and Bhanupriya among others.

The Prabhas and Shriya Saran-starrer action-drama was released in 2005 and garnered positive reviews from critics as well as fans.

Besides Sreenivas Bellamkonda and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the Hindi remake of 'Chatrapathi' also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar, Sahil Vaid, Amit Nair, Rajendra Gupta, and Shivam Patil among others.