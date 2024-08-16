Amid outrage over the tragic death of a Kolkata doctor who was brutally raped and murdered, Twinkle Khanna observed how women needs to look after their safety even after all these years

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, a Bollywood actor, expressed her outrage and disappointment on Instagram over the recent rape and murder of a young trainee doctor in Kolkata. Sharing a note with the Indian flag as the background, she wrote about the harsh reality of women's safety in India.

In the note, Twinkle shared her concern about having to teach her daughter the same safety precautions she was taught as a child, including: Never going alone to public places like parks, schools, or beaches; Avoiding going alone with men, even if they're relatives or friends and being cautious during all times of day, especially at night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

Earlier, Preity Zinta also penned a note expressing outrage over the shocking incident. Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt also condemned the gruesome rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata. The post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered.

In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of a post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim. The protests were held in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Hyderabad and Mumbai on Wednesday. The protestors were holding placards saying, "Justice needs to be served,", "No duty without security" and "Justice delayed is Justice denied."

