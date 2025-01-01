Breaking News
Up and about: Kartik Aaryan starts New Year with darshan at Siddhivinayak temple

Updated on: 02 January,2025 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Devotees turning up to the city’s Siddhivinayak temple were fortunate to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan, who commenced 2025 by seeking blessings ahead of another busy year

Up and about: Kartik Aaryan starts New Year with darshan at Siddhivinayak temple

Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi; Yogen Shah, Instagram

Yug, Kajol and Ajay Devgn; Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in DelhiYug, Kajol and Ajay Devgn; Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in Delhi


Triptii Dimri in SwedenTriptii Dimri in Sweden


Moments as we turn a page


Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi SinhaZaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha

Celebrities took fans on a world tour on New Year’s Eve by posting images from across the globe. Sonakshi Sinha, however, found herself fielding criticism for her video that featured her celebrating alongside fireworks in Sydney. The actor had, in the past, referred to those bursting crackers in India as “stupid”

This and that

A far cry from the ‘no-nonsense’ demeanour she maintained while on a reality show, Kangana Ranaut put up a cheerful face for lensmen after the shoot

Just in

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya; Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh; Karan Johar; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan KundrraDisha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya; Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh; Karan Johar; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya; Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh; Karan Johar; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra

