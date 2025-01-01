Devotees turning up to the city’s Siddhivinayak temple were fortunate to catch a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan, who commenced 2025 by seeking blessings ahead of another busy year
Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi; Yogen Shah, Instagram
Yug, Kajol and Ajay Devgn; Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha in Delhi
Triptii Dimri in Sweden
Moments as we turn a page
Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha
Celebrities took fans on a world tour on New Year’s Eve by posting images from across the globe. Sonakshi Sinha, however, found herself fielding criticism for her video that featured her celebrating alongside fireworks in Sydney. The actor had, in the past, referred to those bursting crackers in India as “stupid”
This and that
A far cry from the ‘no-nonsense’ demeanour she maintained while on a reality show, Kangana Ranaut put up a cheerful face for lensmen after the shoot
Just in
Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya; Harsh Limbachiyaa, Bharti Singh; Karan Johar; Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra