Up and about: Lai Bhaari

Updated on: 05 May,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

At the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi were spotted using a unique method to weigh a jackfruit by placing it on the back of actor Rajpal Yadav

Up and about: Lai Bhaari

Pics/Satej Shinde, Yogen Shah

Lai Bhaari


Sanya Malhotra and Anant Joshi seem to have devised a novel way of weighing a jackfruit as they rest it on Rajpal Yadav’s back, at the trailer launch of their upcoming film



Talking movies

Rakul Preet Singh rooted for women in movies and Bhumi Pednekar talked about being the change at an event yesterday 

Just in 

Flower Power: Anjali and Sachin Tendulkar; All smiles: Aishwarya Lekshmi

Quick call

Malaika Arora finishes a phone call before getting busy with her yoga session 

It’s show time, folks! 

Vicky Kaushal, Varun Sharma, Abhishek Banerjee and Divyenndu bonded at the special preview of an upcoming crime drama series featuring Dimple Kapadia and Isha Talwar 

