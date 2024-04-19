Up and about: Lai Bhaari

Trust Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav to keep it light and funny when you least expect it. The two, spotted at a film première, left everyone in splits with their antics

At a recent film festival, we spotted Tillotama Shome in a bold new hairdo, and Mouni Roy stepped out in a stunning white and silver saree. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari walk hand-in-hand after making their engagement public. In an another corner, filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Sippy struck a pose for the paparazzi

Up high: Kriti Sanon; At a distance, please: Virat Kohli; Must not wave: Aditya Roy Kapur; Blue babe: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Avec my security: Salman Khan