Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Up and about Lai Bhaari
Up and about: Lai Bhaari

Updated on: 20 April,2024 06:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Trust Abhishek Banerjee and Rajpal Yadav to keep it light and funny when you least expect it. The two, spotted at a film première, left everyone in splits with their antics

Pics/Yogen Shah

Pics/Yogen Shah

Up and about: Lai Bhaari
Up and about: Lai Bhaari
x
00:00

All in a day


All in a day


At a recent film festival, we spotted Tillotama Shome in a bold new hairdo, and Mouni Roy stepped out in a stunning white and silver saree. Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari walk hand-in-hand after making their engagement public. In an another corner, filmmakers Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Sippy struck a pose for the paparazzi


Just in

Up high: Kriti Sanon; At a distance, please: Virat Kohli; Must not wave: Aditya Roy Kapur; Blue babe: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Avec my security: Salman Khan 

Up high: Kriti Sanon; At a distance, please: Virat Kohli; Must not wave: Aditya Roy Kapur; Blue babe: Nushrratt Bharuccha; Avec my security: Salman Khan 

