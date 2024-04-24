Up and about: Oonchi hai building...

...lift meri bandh hai. Kaise main aau? Fans and the paparazzi wait below Varun Dhawan’s home with cakes and flowers to celebrate his 37th birthday
Pics/Yogen Shah
Wedding shenanigans
ADVERTISEMENT
At Arti Singh and fiancé Dipak Chauhan’s sangeet ceremony, cousin Krushna Abhishek and close friend Karan Singh Grover showered the bride-to-be with hugs and blessings after her performance. We also spotted Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande
Make way
Rani Mukerji seems to be in no mood to entertain anyone until she wraps up her puja at a Hanuman temple in Khar
Just in
Denim is bae: Kareena Kapoor Khan; We have to hold hands?: Akshara Haasan with Shruti Haasan; Summer feels: Disha Patani; In or out?; Karan Johar; In twos: Rakul Preet Singh with Jackky Bhagnani; Man in black: Ishaan Khatter