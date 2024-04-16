Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises to take action against the perpetrators who fired gunshots outside Salman Khan’s home
Pics/PTI, Yogen Shah
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises to take action against the perpetrators who fired gunshots outside Salman Khan’s home as he meets the actor and his writer-father Salim Khan at his residence
Summer, or so they say
ADVERTISEMENT
Her frizz-free tresses and layered selection has us wonder if the sun shines as brightly on Parineeti Chopra as it does on the rest of us
Just in
Suhana Khan
What’s up?
Papped outside a production house mid-week, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri left fans speculating about a collaboration
That’s all
Dia Mirza may not impress with her sartorial selection but her mile-wide smile surely suffices