Up and about: Making promises
Up and about: Making promises

Updated on: 17 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises to take action against the perpetrators who fired gunshots outside Salman Khan’s home

Pics/PTI, Yogen Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises to take action against the perpetrators who fired gunshots outside Salman Khan’s home as he meets the actor and his writer-father Salim Khan at his residence


Summer, or so they say


Her frizz-free tresses and layered selection has us wonder if the sun shines as brightly on Parineeti Chopra as it does on the rest of us

Just in

Suhana Khan

What’s up?

Papped outside a production house mid-week, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri left fans speculating about a collaboration 

That’s all

Dia Mirza may not impress with her sartorial selection but her mile-wide smile surely suffices

