Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promises to take action against the perpetrators who fired gunshots outside Salman Khan’s home

Listen to this article Up and about: Making promises x 00:00

Summer, or so they say

Her frizz-free tresses and layered selection has us wonder if the sun shines as brightly on Parineeti Chopra as it does on the rest of us

Just in

Suhana Khan

What’s up?

Papped outside a production house mid-week, Ananya Panday and Triptii Dimri left fans speculating about a collaboration

That’s all

Dia Mirza may not impress with her sartorial selection but her mile-wide smile surely suffices