Up and about: Stairway to heaven

Sara Ali Khan dazzled in a white Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree, while Mrunal Thakur rocked a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree and later opted for a stylish hooded embellished outfit at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Stairway to heaven

Sara Ali Khan looked regal in the white Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla saree. Mrunal Thakur gave off desi girl vibes in the Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, before switching up things in a hooded embellished creation, at the Cannes Film Festival

Divas at the French Riviera

While her day one outfit was not impressive, Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in this blue sheer dress. French media mistook Urvashi Rautela for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the former walked the red carpet in an orange tiered gown

Thoda aur paas

‘What’s with the one-arm distance?’ That’s what Rakul Preet Singh seems to be asking as she tells Rajkummar Rao to come closer so that they can pose together. The duo was joined by Dia Mirza for the event

Pehle aap!

Arjun Kapoor makes way for friend and co-star Kriti Sanon as they catch up at a Juhu watering hole. Guess the paparazzi interrupted their conversation

Just in

Mud mud ke dekh: Katrina Kaif; Sans make-up: Ananya Panday; No low angles: Alia Bhatt