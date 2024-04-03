Breaking News
Up & About: Bas kar pagli

Updated on: 04 April,2024 06:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

After their movie date, Tamannaah Bhatia is seen bantering with the paparazzi, while a shy and blushing Vijay Varma is trying hard to take his girlfriend away. Pics/Yogen Shah

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma

Spotted at Manish Malhotra’s house, Urmila Matondkar shyly waves out to the media, before making a quick exit


While Akshay Kumar sweetly smiles for the media, Tiger Shroff gives him an all-knowing look that probably says, ‘Only I know the prankster in you.’

Don’t know what or who inspired Manoj Bajpayee’s look, but it is taking us back to the ’90s era, especially that prominent moustache and Ray-Bans.

Karisma Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Sanjana Sanghi

