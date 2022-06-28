Urvashi Rautela’s iconic Bharatanatyam performance at Umang Awards 2022 sets the stage on fire

Urvashi Rautela is a trained Kathak & Bharatnatyam dancer. As much popularity as she holds for her acting; she is as famous for her dancing

Urvashi Rautela/Picture courtesy: PR

Urvashi Rautela recently performed in front of a massive audience at the Umang Awards 2022. For the unversed, Urvashi Rautela, a trained Kathak & Bharatnatyam dancer, set the stage on fire with her breathtaking Bharatnatyam performance that evoked the goddesses, Ma Durga and Laxmi.

Umang is all about honouring and appreciating the efforts of the Mumbai Police. A few glimpses of the actress from her performance are taking the round over the internet, the actress has also shared her backstage rehearsal clip on her social media where she is looking breathtaking to our eyes, Urvashi had opted for a vibrantly colourful sari with a pleated stitched cloth.

Urvashi's performance stole the hearts of many audiences with her performance over 'Mere Dholna' song of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and we couldn't take our eyes off as she performed with such grace and ease.

On the work front, Urvashi was recently appointed as the first global brand ambassador for the Smile Train foundation and just a time before that Urvashi was seen performing in front of 50,000 people at the trailer launch of her pan-India film, 'The Legend'.

