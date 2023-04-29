Breaking News
Vaani Kapoor: For hours, I’d do the same step, over and over again

Updated on: 29 April,2023 07:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Upala KBR |

On International Dance Day, Vaani recounts how she shook a leg to hit number Ghungroo despite lack of formal training in art form

Vaani Kapoor

Listen to this article
It’s not easy to keep pace with the twinkle-toed Hrithik Roshan. Or for that matter, with the energetic Ranveer Singh. But Vaani Kapoor matched them step for step in Ghungroo (War, 2019), and Nashe si chadh gayi (Befikre, 2016) respectively. On the occasion of International Dance Day today, Kapoor says that dance forms an integral part of her 10-year journey as a Hindi film heroine. “Our Indian film industry is unique because an actor is required to not only perform scenes brilliantly, but also nail the intricate song-and-dance sequences. I’m fortunate to be a part of this vibrant industry that celebrates songs and dances. To have blockbuster songs like Ghungroo, Nashe si chadh gayi or Ude dil befikre to my credit is gratifying,” says the actor, who will soon be seen in the web series, Mandala Murders.


A still from Ghungroo in WarA still from Ghungroo in War



Kapoor says that she had not received formal training in any dance form until she forayed into films with Shuddh Desi Romance (2013). So, ahead of the shoot of dance numbers, she would spend hours in the rehearsal room, learning and perfecting every move. “I feel dance is a great way of expressing yourself. It liberates me as a human being and an artiste. At the time of shooting for all these songs, I had to put in a lot of effort. For many hours, I would keep doing the same step, over and over again, to avoid any retakes [later].”


