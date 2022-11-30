Varun Dhawan confirms talks for next with Anees Bazmee

Dhawan's statement came a day after a media report suggested he was in talks with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director for an action comedy. Without divulging details, Dhawan said, "Anees sir is I've been wanting to work with since a long time

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Even as fans cannot stop gushing about Varun Dhawan's wild turn as a werewolf in Bhediya, the actor has confirmed he and director Anees Bazmee are planning to collaborate on a project.

Dhawan's statement came a day after a media report suggested he was in talks with the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director for an action comedy. Without divulging details, Dhawan said, "Anees sir is I've been wanting to work with since a long time. He is a brilliant filmmaker. We have been talking about doing something for a long time and hopefully it should happen sometime. Once it happens, it'll be announced. But we are working towards working together." The actor spoke to mediapersons on the sidelines of the announcement of 53rd International Indian Film Academy Awards where the he is slated to perform next year.

Dhawan, who will follow Bhediya with Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal co-starring Janhvi Kapoor, also teased another upcoming project. "Right now I'm going to be shooting something which I'll announce. I'll start something on December 7," he said. When a mediaperson asked if it was related to his streaming debut, Dhawan smiled and quipped, "That's what I was saying, we will talk about it later."

Also Read: Box Office: Varun Dhawan-starrer 'Bhediya' sees massive dip on first Monday; collects Rs. 3.85 crore

Even though the actor has yet to confirm, there have been numerous reports he will co-star Samantha in filmmaker duo Raj and DK's next Amazon Prime Video series, Citadel, which is reportedly a spin-off to the American show created by the Russo Brother and featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal