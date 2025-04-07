Varun Sharma, who had promised his support to Fukrey writer Vipul Vig whenever he turned director, leads his filmmaking debut Rahu Ketu

It’s not easy for an outsider to get a break in this industry. Varun Sharma knows that, having worked his way up in the movies. That’s why he is only too happy to support writer Vipul Vig, who is foraying into direction with Rahu Ketu. Sharma is fronting Vig’s comedy, thus staying true to the promise he had made to the writer when they both had met on the sets of Fukrey over a decade ago. “Fukrey launched both of us. Vipul and I had hit it off instantly, and bonded over our love for cinema and comedy,” recalls the actor.

While shooting for Fukrey (2013), Sharma had told Vig that whenever he decided to direct a film, he would help him in any way he can. Their friendship strengthened as they collaborated on Fukrey Returns (2017) and Fukrey 3 (2023). When Vig wrote the screenplay of his directorial debut, he couldn’t think of anyone except Sharma and his Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat. Sharma adds, “Vipul believed in me when I was a nobody. We all made Choocha together. I’ve always believed in him and his quirky humour. When he told me he was ready to direct, I knew I had to be a part of it. This film is a celebration of our friendship and a realisation of our innocent dreams. I’m thrilled that another [artiste] like me, who comes from nothing, is ready to begin a fresh chapter here.” The comedy, which also stars Shalini Pandey, is currently being shot in Mumbai.



