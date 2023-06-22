Breaking News
'Vedaa': John Abraham, Sharvari begin shooting for Nikkhil Advani's directorial in Rajathan

Updated on: 22 June,2023 10:19 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vedaa: In the movie John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences. This is the first time that John Abraham and Sharvari will be seen sharing screen space

'Vedaa': John Abraham, Sharvari begin shooting for Nikkhil Advani's directorial in Rajathan

Picture Courtesy/Nikkhil Advani's Instagram account


Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment,  and JA Entertainment announce their next - 'Vedaa' starring John Abraham, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film officially commenced its shoot in Rajasthan on 20th June, promising audiences a thrilling experience filled with high-octane sequences and gripping action, John is touted to take on the role of a mentor, guiding and training Sharvari’s character.


After the critical success of 'Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway', Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment have joined forces once again with 'Vedaa'. As the team embarked on this exciting venture yesterday, they aim to deliver an edge-of-your-seat cinematic experience.


John Abraham says, “I am looking forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey.”


Sharvari, who has been dubbed as a star in the making in Bollywood, shares her excitement to be directed by Nikkhil Advani. She says, “Nikkhil sir is one of the most disruptive voices in Indian cinema and I feel lucky to be directed by him so early in my career. I would like to thank him for trusting me with a titular role as Vedaa. It’s a privilege to work with John Abraham and I am sure I will get to learn a lot from him on this journey. I love the entire Emmay Entertainment team and I want to thank them for nurturing me creatively with this film. I’m super excited about filming Vedaa.”

Coming together after Batla House, Director Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham have the perfect recipe for success. Commenting on this, Nikkhil says, “Post Batla House, John and I were wondering how best to solidly our collaboration. With Vedaa we have found that hard-hitting story that can be elevated to a wider and broader audience with some incredible action. Sharvari is possibly one of the most hard working actors I have had the pleasure of working with. The way she has got into the skin of the character and has made it her own is so inspiring.”

 
 
 
 
 
Talking about its association with Emmay and JA Entertainment, Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios says, "After the success of Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway, we are happy to team up once again with Emmay Entertainment. Our previous collaboration with John Abraham on 'Parmaanu' was a huge success as well. Vedaa is a gripping story and the way Nikkhil has visualised it will ensures dollops of thrill with a very strong message.

Monisha Advani of Emmay Entertainment adds, “We at Emmay always look to tell stories we believe in. Vedaa is one such story. With Nikkhil and John reuniting after Batla House, I am excited for the audience to see the magic they create once again.”

Excited about the project, Madhu Bhojwani of Emmay Entertainment remarks, “Getting to the bottom of every story that moves us has been one of our prime motives and with Vedaa, we want to bring out a gripping narrative that will shake the world in its order."

Minnakshi Das of JA Entertainment adds, “The story depicted in Vedaa is definitely intriguing and only time can show the audiences what we have in store for them in terms of plots and twists, which is inspired by a true story.”

Directed by Nikkhil Advani & written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year.

