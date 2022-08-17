Vicky Kaushal: We used to have a blast finding those memes

From his meet-cute with Kat, to enjoying memes about their wedding, Vicky discusses his big, fat shaadi on KJo’s show

The seventh season of Koffee with Karan saw Alia Bhatt sharing details of her intimate wedding with Ranbir Kapoor. Now, it’s Vicky Kaushal’s turn to spill the beans on his grand wedding with Katrina Kaif that took place last year. As he joined Sidharth Malhotra on the episode, Kaushal had a hearty laugh about the memes and funny tweets that were doing the rounds during his shaadi. Addressing the reports that stated that the star couple had used drones to avoid security breach, the actor said, “While all the random news was doing the rounds, I was sitting there with the pandit ji, telling him, ‘Jaldi nipta dena please. Ek ghante se zyada nahin.’ During the wedding, these funny memes, tweets and messages would be shared on the internet every day. My friends would read them out, and we had a good laugh. We used to have a blast finding them.”

Throughout this season of the Disney+Hotstar chat show, host Karan Johar has joked that the couch has the power of manifestation. It was on this couch last season, after all, that Kaif had said that she would make a striking on-screen pair with Kaushal. He had pretended to faint in happiness on hearing the remark. “That moment last season was my way of [ensuring] that she knew I existed,” said Kaushal. He also revealed that the duo first met at Zoya Akhtar’s party. The rest, as they say, is history.

