Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur falls behind Ranbir Kapoor's Animal by a huge margin

As compared to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' falls short at the box-office

We are currently witnessing one of the biggest Bollywood clashes in the past couple of years, with both 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur' hitting theaters yesterday and making headlines for their content and performances. As we enter day two, the results for day one are out, revealing that the Vicky Kaushal starrer has not managed to create a dent in the national collection. The numbers released so far fall way behind the collection of Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Animal,' but it seems like hope has reignited as of yesterday evening.

'Sam Bahadur,' starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh in lead roles and directed by Meghna Gulzar, narrates the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and his tales of glory. According to trade expert Taran Adarsh, the movie has only managed to accumulate a collection of Rs 6.25 crores on day one in the domestic market, which was a Friday. This figure is significantly less than what 'Animal' has earned, with the Ranbir Kapoor starrer raking in Rs 54.75 crores in the domestic market.

However, Taran, in his post on X (formerly known as Twitter), also adds that bookings for 'Sam Bahadur' picked up momentum last evening, and there is hope that it might earn better numbers by the end of the first week. 'Sam Bahadur' has garnered mixed reviews from critics.

Taran Adarsh, while putting out Sam Bahadur’s collection, wrote, “#SamBahadur gathered momentum towards evening shows on Day 1… Biz needs to multiply on Sat-Sun for a respectable weekend total… Fri ₹ 6.25 cr. #India biz.”

Talking about the big clash, Vicky shared, “We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience, we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so, why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now. Given today’s scenario now, the excitement that the the audiences have, I think, if they resonate with two films and both films are good, both can work. So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else. As long as it is a great day for the audience. We work for them, not for each other.”