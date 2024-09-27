Breaking News
Vidya Balan reveals why she and Siddharth Roy Kapur still rent: 'We looked at 25 houses...'

Updated on: 27 September,2024 11:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Vidya Balan said they had looked for a house but eventually chose to rent because it felt more comfortable. She also talked about her mixed feelings about staying in a rental place

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

At a recent event, Vidya Balan shared why she and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, still live in a rented house. She said they had looked for a house but eventually chose to rent because it felt more comfortable. She also talked about her mixed feelings about staying in a rental place.


Vidya Balan on why she chose renting over buying a house


At an event, the actress shared that after marrying film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, they went house hunting. She said, “We looked at around 25 houses but couldn’t agree on any.”


Eventually, they found a place they both liked, but it was a rental, which made her uneasy, “I always said, ‘I don’t want to stay in a rented house.'” 

After struggling to find their ideal home, they revisited the same property and decided to rent it. Vidya Balan explained their choice, mentioning that it’s rare to find both a garden and a sea view in such a crowded city. She joked that it worked out well for them, as the landlord is happy ““earning a fat cheque” from the deal.  

Vidya shared that finding the perfect home is often about luck, saying you feel a connection to a place when it’s meant for you. She also recalled house-hunting with her mother around 15 years ago, looking for a spot closer to Bandra or Juhu to avoid the long commute to Chembur.

Anees Bazmee on working with Vidya Balan

Ace film director Anees Bazmee, who is known for giving hits like ' Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha', 'No Entry', 'Welcome', 'Singh Is Kinng', is all set to entertain the audience with his next 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which is a spiritual sequel to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. The ace filmmaker talked about his upcoming project and shared his working experience with Vidya Balan.

In a conversation with ANI, he appreciated the acting skills of the 'Parineeta' star and said that she is an amazing actor and gave her best in the film. He shared, "She is an amazing actor. In this film, I think she has worked very hard. I like her in every film. But in this film, she has done such beautiful work that I have become a fan of her. I can never forget this experience of working with her. It was such a beautiful atmosphere. And we had so much fun. When we were shooting on the last day, I was very emotional..."

The 'Welcome Back' director has all the praise for Priyadarshan who made 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' starring Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Ameesha Patel. Anees came on board to helm the second and third sequels of the film. He shared why he thought of featuring Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

(With inputs from ANI)

