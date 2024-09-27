Vidya Balan said they had looked for a house but eventually chose to rent because it felt more comfortable. She also talked about her mixed feelings about staying in a rental place

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

At a recent event, Vidya Balan shared why she and her husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur, still live in a rented house. She said they had looked for a house but eventually chose to rent because it felt more comfortable. She also talked about her mixed feelings about staying in a rental place.

Vidya Balan on why she chose renting over buying a house

At an event, the actress shared that after marrying film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, they went house hunting. She said, “We looked at around 25 houses but couldn’t agree on any.”

Eventually, they found a place they both liked, but it was a rental, which made her uneasy, “I always said, ‘I don’t want to stay in a rented house.'”

After struggling to find their ideal home, they revisited the same property and decided to rent it. Vidya Balan explained their choice, mentioning that it’s rare to find both a garden and a sea view in such a crowded city. She joked that it worked out well for them, as the landlord is happy ““earning a fat cheque” from the deal.

Vidya shared that finding the perfect home is often about luck, saying you feel a connection to a place when it’s meant for you. She also recalled house-hunting with her mother around 15 years ago, looking for a spot closer to Bandra or Juhu to avoid the long commute to Chembur.

