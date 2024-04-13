Vidya Balan shares her views on nepotism: ‘Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh…’

In a recent conversation, Vidya Balan has looked back at her old days and shed light on her idea of nepotism and the struggles she faced

In Pic: Vidya Balan

After 2023’s ‘Neeyat’, Vidya Balan will be seen in a totally different avatar in her upcoming film ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Vidya is not someone who has any family connection to the film industry, and being an outsider has its own cons in store for her. For someone who doesn’t have her roots in the industry, Vidya has come a long way and has carved her own niche, but was the road to success easy? Certainly not, Vidya has faced her own level of problems. Now, in a recent conversation, Vidya has looked back at her old days and shed light on her idea of nepotism and the struggles she faced.

Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express while reacting to the biases she has faced in the film industry, Vidya said, “Nepotism or no nepotism, I am here. Kisi ki baap ki industry nahi hai, nahi toh har baap ka beta, har baap ki beti successful hote (The film industry doesn’t belong to anybody’s father, otherwise, all the star kids would have been successful).”

While recalling the time when she used to face body shaming and used to feel under-confident, Vidya added, “You had to see my mother. Every time I stepped out for an appearance, I would be at the door, and she would look me from top to toe and she would ask if it was okay for me to go dressed like that. Suddenly I would lose my confidence because I would see her nervous. Honestly, it was disproportionate because it was weight on my body, clothes that I wore, kisi ke baap ka kya jaata hai?”

'Do Aur Do Pyaar' Trailer

With its witty humour and relatable take on modern relationships, 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, inviting them to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. The 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the twists and turns that lie ahead, promising a rollercoaster ride of confusion, surprises, and heartwarming moments. Starring the incredibly talented Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film seems to be a perfect rom-com for the summer.

Vidya Balan on work front

After 2023’s ‘Neeyat’, Vidya Balan will now be seen in the romantic comedy 'Do Aur Do Pyaar', the actress also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along side Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in her kitty.