Musical band The Local Train discusses collaborating with revered but reticent Ali for Do Aur Do Pyaar

Nine years after he rendered his last Bollywood track, Tamasha’s Safarnama, Lucky Ali returns to the industry with the Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi-starrer, Do Aur Do Pyaar, with a composition by musical band, The Local Train. “The production house got in touch with us for this track. They wanted us to have a look at a certain section of the film to understand its emotional input and create something from it.



We decided to share something with them, and we found [the selection] of Lucky Ali for the song, apt. We were excited about it. We were elated when we learnt that he decided to come on board, because this is not something he’s done in a while. Our song has a bittersweet nostalgic vibe, and Lucky Ali’s voice and character would have been a great fit for it. To record with him, and hang out with him was a great experience. Working with him felt comfortable. Our energies and vibes matched,” says Ramit Mehra of the band.

Paras Thakur describes Tu hai kahaan as a track that “showcases love and loss, but not with sadness”. “In that scene of their journey, there was a sense of nostalgia. It’s an honest representation of love. It’s about being able unable to truly express what you want to. We tried to be organic with the execution. It’s a [reflection] of relationships in today’s day and age,” he says.

Among the most prominent names in the independent music space, the band is optimistic about the cinematic opportunities afforded to artistes like them. “People who are sitting in positions to make decisions are also now exposed to artistes from across the country. In the past, they only wanted to [rope in] people they were confident about. Now, they see many young and motivated individuals who are building and speaking to their own audience, and are willing to experiment with them. This is fun.”