Vidya Balan talks about male actors' discomfort starring opposite her: 'If they are threatened, what can I do?'

Updated on: 13 April,2024 09:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Vidya Balan shared her thoughts on male actors' discomfort with women taking centre stage. The actress revealed how her successful films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ made male actors reluctant to work opposite her

Vidya Balan talks about male actors' discomfort starring opposite her: 'If they are threatened, what can I do?'

In Pic: Vidya Balan

From ‘Mimi’ to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, and most recently the released ‘Crew’, female-led films are certainly taking centre stage. It seems like Vidya Balan is appreciating this shift in women's representation in films. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her romantic comedy ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ opposite Pratik Gandhi, shared her thoughts on male actors' discomfort with women taking centre stage.


Recently, in a conversation with Indian Express, while discussing how her successful films like ‘The Dirty Picture’ made male actors reluctant to work opposite her, Vidya Balan said, “Back in the day? (rolls eyes) I don’t think they’d be okay even today to star in a Vidya Balan film or a female-led film for that matter. It’s their loss honestly because we are doing better films than they are. I genuinely believe that. They are doing more formulae-based films; women-led films are far more exciting.”


The actress further continued, “Of course, people have been appreciative, but male stars are uncomfortable with women taking center stage. I don’t think they’d be okay with anyone stealing the thunder. But I never felt bad. I was like if they are threatened, what can I do? (laughs)”


‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ Trailer

With its witty humour and relatable take on modern relationships, ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ strikes a chord with audiences of all ages, inviting them to laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again. The "Do Aur Do Pyaar" trailer teases viewers with glimpses of the twists and turns that lie ahead, promising a rollercoaster ride of confusion, surprises, and heartwarming moments. Starring the incredibly talented Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Illeana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film seems to be a perfect rom-com for the summer.

Vidya Balan on Work Front

After 2023’s ‘Neeyat’, Vidya Balan will now be seen in the romantic comedy ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. The actress also has ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ alongside Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in her kitty.

Kartik Aaryan announced the return of ‘OG Manjulika’ Vidya Balan for the third part of the horror comedy with a quirky video and wrote, "And it's happening! OG Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaa. Super thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling.”

