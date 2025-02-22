Actor Viineet Kumar Singh who is basking in the success of Chhaava revealed that director Laxman Utekar had offered him Lukka Chuppi for lead role

Actor Viineet Kumar Singh is receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the recently released film 'Chhaava' led by Vicky Kaushal. Chhaava has become the most successful movie at the box office this year so far crossing the Rs 200 cr mark. Performances in the film is being hailed by audiences and critics. Amid this praise, Viineet has been talking about his journey in the film industry so far. He recently addressed how he lost the chance to play the lead role in Lukka Chuppi because of a misunderstanding.

Viineet on losing Lukka Chuppi to Kartik Aaryan

Before Chhaava, director Laxman Utekar had offered Lukka Chuppi to Viineet Kumar Singh. However, a misunderstanding led to Singh losing out on the film to Kartik Aaryan. In a chat with Digital Commentary, Viineet recalled, "There was a Laxman Utekar film, written by a friend of mine. When he gave me the script, it didn’t seem like he was pitching it to me. I assumed he wanted feedback, so I didn’t respond immediately."

However, when Singh realized that it was an offer to act, it was too late. "When I spoke to Laxman Utekar later, I was shocked to learn they had wanted me for the lead role. It was my bad luck—I mistook the pitch for a casual script exchange, something I often do with writer friends," he admitted. The film was originally tited Mathira Lives, later renamed to Lukka Chuppi.

Viineet Kumar Singh injured during Chhaava shoot

Actor Viineet Kumar Siingh has been raking in praises for his role as Chandogamatya Kavi Kalash in Chaava. The actor essayed the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's (played by Vicky Kaushal) close confidante. He is also a poet and a fearless warrior, who matches shoulder- to-shoulder with the king in battle and also in jest. The actor had earlier revealed that the cast and crew were in grueling training sessions where they learnt how to use all sorts of weapons like swords, and spears and javelins, ride horses and adapt all bodily nuances of a Maratha warrior. Well, all of this physical learning process was not without blood and sweat, and not to mention risk and reward. While the action sequences in the film were class-apart, behind the scenes, a couple of injuries occurred.

However, there came a time when Viineet suffered an injury badly. Recalling that frightful moment, Viineet revealed, "During the shoot of the Burhanpur battle, I sustained a major injury. During the sequence we were all riding on horses in gallop, with all kinds of weapons in our hands. I was on horse-back with one swords in one hand and shield in another hand. Later on in a fight sequence my horse lifted its front legs and I got thrown off. I landed on my back and the impact was so painful that the first thought that came to my mind was, 'God let me be able to stand.' I have heard that back injuries could be very risky and getting thrown off horses was very painful."