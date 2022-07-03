Vijay Deverakonda-starrer Liger's poster grabs attention for more than 24 hours

In the poster, Vijay is seen standing naked with flowers in his hand. His chiselled abs are clearly visible in the picture

Actor Vijay Deverakonda surprised his fans by unveiling a new look from his film 'Liger' on Saturday. In the poster, Vijay is seen standing naked with flowers in his hand. His chiselled abs are clearly visible in the picture. Sharing his look, Vijay took to Instagram and wrote, "A Film that took my everything. As a performance, Mentally, physically my most challenging role. I give you everything! Coming Soon #LIGER (sic)"

The poster that has been making endless waves ever since it came out, is Vijay Deverakonda's latest poster for his upcoming sports action Pan-India film, Liger. While there is much hype for the film already, it's the super-sexy Vijay who has got girls' attention.

The actor will mark his debut in the Hindi space with Liger but his countrywide popularity is already one of the highest, like a crossbreed in reality too. This kind of impact with a single poster is massive, Vijay is on his way to being the biggest thing in India and soon everyone will see it.

Vijay shared the poster on his social media only today morning and it has crossed 1 million likes within just 4 hours, triggering a plethora of comments and social media discussions by various female celebrities and fans who cannot stop praising the actor for the poster.

Vijay's highly anticipated film will hit the theatres on the 25th of August across the nation.

Pan-India film 'Liger' will hit the screens on the 25th of August 2022. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also marks the Bollywood debut of boxing legend Mike Tyson. It will release in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

