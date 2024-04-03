Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia stepped out for a movie date. They were spotted after watching the recently released 'Crew'.

Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Lovebirds Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia blush as paps call them 'bhaiyaa bhabhi' in viral video x 00:00

Bollywood power couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia were spotted together for a movie date on Tuesday. The two stepped out to watch the latest release ‘Crew’ starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu. For those unversed, Vijay and Kareena had previously worked together in the film ‘Jaane Jaan’.

For the outing, Vijay wore a beige printed t-shirt with black trousers, while Tamannaah chose a black co-ord set. They blushed as the paparazzi called them 'bhaiyaa bhabhi'. Watch the video below.

Notably, Tamannaah and Vijay's relationship rumours started after an alleged kissing video of theirs from New Year 2023 had gone viral on the internet. The couple was also seen romancing in 'Lust Stories 2'. After months of speculations about the actors dating each other, Tamannaah confirmed her relationship with Vijay in an interview in June this year. Ever since they often comment on each other's social media posts and make appearances in public together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay is basking in the success of 'Murder Mubarak' which was released on Netflix. Directed by Homi Adajania, it also stars Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra. This film is about a whodunit that unravels many more mysteries once the investigation starts. It's captivating and hilarious at the same time.

Vijay will next be seen in the much-awaited web series 'Mirzapur 3', an update on the same was announced at the recent slate announcement event of Amazon Prime Video. He also has 'Ul Jalool Ishq' helmed by Vibhu Puri, which also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The release date is yet to be disclosed.

Tamannaah will be seen in the upcoming film 'Odela 2', a sequel to the superhit OTT film Odela Railway Station. It is centered around the village, its rich culture, heritage, and traditions, and how its true saviour Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces. Besides that, she also has 'Vedaa' with John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh, and the Tamil film 'Aranmanai 4' in her kitty.

