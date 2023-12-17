Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Caught in the spell of SRK

Caught in the spell of SRK

Updated on: 17 December,2023 05:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

From celebrating birthday to learning life lessons, Vikram Kochhar spills the beans on working alongside the King of Bollywood in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki

Pics/Instagram

Listen to this article
They say don’t meet your heroes. Vikram Kochhar would disagree because he experienced the opposite when he worked with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki. Kochhar, like many others, had been an admirer of Khan, but sharing screen space with him has made him a bigger fan. “I am a bigger fan of Shah Rukh Khan, the human being, than the actor because he is so humble, collaborative, and inclusive. It was like being with a friend. I felt closest to him on the set,” Kochhar chuckles. The actor plays one of Khan’s close friends in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial that revolves around a group of youngsters from Punjab travelling to London using illegal route.


Recalling his first day on set with the King of Bollywood, Kochhar says he was so in awe of the star that he wanted to watch him at work rather than shoot his scenes. “I didn’t want to step in front of him. I first met him during the readings at his place. He would ask us to jump on his sofa and improvise. I celebrated one of my birthdays on set; he came and cut the cake with us, which made me feel so special,” he says, adding that there were also a lot of learnings on the set of Dunki. In addition to Hirani’s approach, where the director provides precise guidance to each actor, it was also Khan’s words of wisdom that made a lasting impression on Kochhar.


“Both Raju sir and Shah Rukh sir are always looking at what translates on screen. Whereas we, especially coming from a theatre background, want to internalise the character and [find the right] motivation to play it,” shares Kochhar, who found his motivation in Khan’s advice. “He said, ‘I have been working in this industry for so long, so if I have to romance a stone, I can do that as well because I am a romantic hero. That’s my job.’ [We learned that] if we aren’t getting motivation to perform a character, we should [learn to] find it,” he says, hoping that being part of the film “changes the kind of projects that come my way.”

Shah Rukh Khan taapsee pannu vicky kaushal Dunki bollywood news Entertainment News

