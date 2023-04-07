Breaking News
Watch: 'Vikram Vedha' actor Yogita Bihani shares glimpse from her food fest at Mohammed Ali Road

Updated on: 07 April,2023 02:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Yogita took to her Instagram handle to share a reel giving a glimpse of her trip to the popular street

Watch: 'Vikram Vedha' actor Yogita Bihani shares glimpse from her food fest at Mohammed Ali Road

Yogita Bihani


Actor Yogita Bihani who was last seen in the hit film 'Vikram Vedha' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan took her followers on a virtual tour of the Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai. In the month of Ramzan, Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai is the go-to place for mouth-watering delicacies. 


Yogita took to her Instagram handle to share a reel giving a glimpse of her trip to the popular street. To get the best experience of the city at night,  Yogita along with her friends boarded a local train to reach their destination. Dressed in a white chikankari kurti, Yogita opted for a simple look for her night of food. 



Yogita gave a quick glimpse of the variety of dishes available at Mohammed Ali Road and the video is sure to make your mouth water. "The food fest at Mohammad Ali Road is my everyday dream," she wrote.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yogita Bihani (@iyogitabihani)

Yogita Bihani first gained love and appreciation for her role n the TV show 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'. She essayed the role of Dr. Palak Noon in the daily soap which also starred Karan Kundrra. She made her film debut with the Netflix movie 'AK vs AK' starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. The film was directed by Vikramaditya Motwane She was also seen in 'Date Aaj Kal' (2021). In 2022, she appeared in the movie 'Vikram Vedha' which starred Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan and marked her big screen debut. 

Also Read: From Malpuas to Masala Milk: 5 unmissable sweets at Mumbai's Mohammad Ali Road

