Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has garnered a lot of love from the masses for his performance as a determined cop in action drama 'Vikram Vedha' said that the film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view of good and evil.

Saif Ali Khan

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan: 'Vikram Vedha' shows how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view x 00:00

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan who has garnered a lot of love from the masses for his performance as a determined cop in action drama 'Vikram Vedha' said that the film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one's point of view of good and evil.

Saif had put great effort into his character. From vigorous practice with real guns to understanding the sounds and mechanism of shooting a real gun, the actor went into the skin of the character to showcase realism on the celluloid. He adopted the way they hold guns and the way they raid buildings inhabited by gangsters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The audience loved the powerful avatar of Hrithik Roshan as Vedha, Saif's super charm as the coolest cop Vikram in the movie impressed the audience.

Saif, expressed his excitement for the TV premiere of 'Vikram Vedha' saying: "Vikram Vedha was loved by the audiences for presenting two opposing perspectives of right or wrong."

"Driven by a moral problem, action and unexpected twists, this movie will now be accessible worldwide to a wide range of viewers. This film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil."

Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 shared: "Vikram Vedha tells a tale of a celebrated cop, who sees the world in black and white and a dreaded criminal, who will make the former question his worldview."

Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and YNOT Studios, the harrowing action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' is spearheaded by megawatt stars, including Hrithik, Saif, Radhika Apte and others. Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a faceoff between an honest police officer and a dreaded gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a riveting story to tell the former.

It will air on Sunday on COLORS Cineplex.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever