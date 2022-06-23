Breaking News
'Vikrant Rona' Trailer: Kichcha Sudeep’s film boasts off grand visuals and a gripping plot

Updated on: 23 June,2022 06:16 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

While Salman Khan launched the trailer in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salman in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada

Picture Courtesy: PR


The much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D mystery thriller 'Vikrant Rona' is out and boasts off grand visuals and a gripping plot. 

While Salman Khan launched the trailer in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salman in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.





Today, the team of Vikrant Rona, including Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anup Bhandari, among many others, released the Hindi version of its trailer in Mumbai. To stand out with their release, they entered along with a flash mob, with a few people dressed like Kichcha Sudeep’s character and Jacqueline’s Ra Ra Rakkamma. Both the stars were seen performing the hook steps of the song. To add excitement to the event, the makers have already shown the Ra Ra Rakkamma song and the trailer exclusively to the media. 

The film will release worldwide in 3D on July 28th, starring Kichcha Sudeepa, directed by Anup Bhandari, also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. The film is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. It will be distributed in North India by PVR Pictures.

jacqueline fernandez bollywood news Entertainment News

