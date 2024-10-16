Vineet Kumar Singh has signed a political thriller film called 'Match Fixing', which is based on Kanwar Khatana's book 'The Game Behind Saffron Terror'

Vineet Kumar Singh in Match Fixing first look

Vineet Kumar Singh, who recently received a standing ovation for his film Superboys of Malegaon at its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, has now signed a political thriller film 'Match Fixing', which is based on Kanwar Khatana's book 'The Game Behind Saffron Terror'. The film, directed by Kedaar Gaekwad, is set to release in theatres on November 15 and will see Vineet share the screen space with Anuja Sathe and Manoj Joshi among others.

Along with the film's announcement, the makers also shared the first look of Singh in the film, which is striking and instantly pulls the audiences in the mode of the story. The tale, which promises to be gripping, is expected to bring Singh's acting prowess under the limelight, yet again highlighting his versatility. Sharing the poster on his social media handles, Singh wrote, "It’s not about cricket, it's about the Nation - Based on a book. The hidden truth behind #MatchFixing."

Vineet Kumar Singh, who was previously seen in ‘Ghuspaithiya’, is awaiting the release of ‘Superboys of Malegaon’. He will be seen in the multilingual pan-India film ‘SDGM’, which will see him sharing the screen space with Sunny Deol. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, will mark Vineet's first project with Sunny Deol. As per reports, the big-budgeted film is being touted as the "biggest action film of the country" and is being directed by Gopichand Malineni. Other details of the film are under wrap for now.

The film, which went on the floors in June this year, is highly anticipated due to the impressive track record of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, which has been behind several successful ventures. The actioner has already generated immense curiosity as fans are eagerly waiting to witness what Sunny Deol and the ‘Rangbaaz’ actor will bring on the table. The sources close to the production have hinted at a gripping narrative that will showcase both the actors in challenging and engaging roles.

Vineet also has ‘Aadhaar’ and ‘Rangeen’ in the pipeline.