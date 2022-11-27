Viral Photos Of The Week: Inside Aaradhya's birthday party hosted by Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan

×
Updated on: 27 November,2022 11:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Aaradhya with parents Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Pic- Twitter


Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya turned 11 on November 16. On a weekend following the birthday, the star parents hosted a party for their daughter inviting all her friends. Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai were also seen at the party. Recently, a couple of pictures from inside the party went viral on social media when it was extensively shared by the fan clubs of Aishwarya and Abhishek. 


In the pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media, Aaradhya is seen in a white dress and matching hairband. The little one is surrounded by her friends and a conical-shaped decorated cake in front of her. In a viral clip, Aishwarya can be seen gesturing at everyone to start singing as she helps her daughter with cutting the cake and later goes on to feed her. Abhishek gives his daughter a peck on the cheek and Jaya Bachchan can be seen smiling and clapping for her granddaughter. Amitabh can be seen in a peach tracksuit in the video. 




Meanwhile, on Aaradhya's birthday, mother Aishwarya took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of the two and wrote, "My love… My life… I love you, My Aaradhya." She was seen giving Aaradhya a kiss in the picture. 

Abhishek shared a solo picture of Aaradhya from the day and wrote on his Instagram page, “Happy Birthday my little Princess! I love you mostest.”

 

