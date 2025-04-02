Vishal Dadlani took to his social media to call out the "AI plagiarism" that is happening with Studio Ghibli trend. He also urged his fans not to create such images

In Pic: Vishal Dadlani

Listen to this article Vishal Dadlani shares sadness on the Studio Ghibli trend: ‘I just can't bring myself to support…’ x 00:00

Every other person right now is hopping onto the Studio Ghibli trend. This trend started with AI introducing a new feature that creates images in a unique Japanese art form. While everyone is enjoying sharing their edited AI-generated pictures, Vishal Dadlani decided to spark a bigger conversation. The ace singer took to his social media to call out the "AI plagiarism" that is happening. He also urged his fans not to create such images and shared that he will not be sharing any AI-generated creation featuring him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vishal Dadlani is upset with the Ghibli trend

Through his Instagram story, Dadlani expressed his unhappiness with the plagiarism of an artist's life's work by an Artificial Intelligence tool. The singer also highlighted the environmental hazards caused by the generation of Ghibli-style photos.

He wrote, "Sorry, I'm not sharing any of the Studio Ghibli-style images you guys have made of or for me. I just can't bring myself to support AI's plagiarization of an artist's life's work. Not to mention, the environmental horror that those images are. Please do NOT make any more. Thank you."

About the Ghibli trend

Meanwhile, social media is now filled with Ghibli pictures, ranging from celebrities to ministers. Using the AI tool, a user can turn their imagination into visual art with the Text-to-Image feature. A user needs to input text and let Ghibli Diffusion transform it into art pieces reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's unique style. Studio Ghibli's art style is famous for its soft colors, small details, and dreamy look.

Why Vishal Dadlani was in the news

Indian singer Jasleen Royal brought a special touch to Coldplay's concert at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. She opened the show with a soulful performance of her song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, but it seemed like Vishal Dadlani was unhappy with her performance.

Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram stories and, without naming anyone, wrote, "I’m really sorry, but when you put a basic-to-bad singer in front of a large crowd on a large stage, all you’re doing is showing more people that the individual can’t really sing, and that, sadly, systems within labels in India aren’t geared towards really promoting the best we have. I’ve just seen some clips, and my gosh… how embarrassing!"

Vishal is best known for composing tracks for Om Shanti Om, Anjaana Anjaani, Dostana, I Hate Luv Storys, Bang Bang!, Sultan, Student of the Year, Befikre, and War.