Vishal Jethwa: Spent months prepping for IB 71

Updated on: 07 May,2023 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Vishal Jethwa in IB 71

Mardaani 2 actor Vishal Jethwa is set to feature in the upcoming spy thriller, IB 71, for which he worked on the dialect, and shot in extreme conditions. Talking about playing a hijacker who hijacked Fokker F27 in 1971, he says, “I knew that this role was going to be challenging, and I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned. I spent months working on getting the dialect right and understanding the nuances of my character. The extreme conditions and amazing team of IB 71 helped me push myself to give my best every single day.”


The patriotic spy thriller is based on real-life incidents and chronicles how the Indian Intelligence Bureau, in a secret mission, outwitted an enemy establishment to provide the country’s armed forces the required advantages they needed to battle in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.



