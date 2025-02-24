In the picture, the 'Saathiya' actor is seen wearing an Indian cricket jersey and is joined by Venkatesh Prasad. The photo also features the actor's son Vivaan

Picture Courtesy/ Vivek Oberoi's Instagram account

Listen to this article Vivek Oberoi praises Venkatesh Prasad as they watch India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai x 00:00

Actor Vivek Oberoi is in Dubai to cheer the Indian team in its Champions Trophy match against Pakistan and was seen enjoying the cricketing tussle with former Indian team seamer Venkatesh Prasad.

ADVERTISEMENT

A cricket match between arch-rivals --India and Pakistan-- is always a matter of anticipation and thrill for cricket fans.

Actor Vivek, known for films like 'Saathiya', 'Omkara' and 'Masti', displayed his love for cricket by sharing his photo from the stands of the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match in Dubai.

In the picture, the 'Saathiya' actor is seen wearing an Indian cricket jersey and is joined by Venkatesh Prasad. The photo also features the actor's son Vivaan.

While sharing his fan love for Venkatesh, the actor recalled the famous encounter between India and Pakistan in the cricket World Cup in 1996 at Bangalore. He also paid his gratitude to the former pacer for blessing his son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

"The legend! So good to see you Venky Anna and thank you for blessing my son! Who can forget that Ind-Pak match where you dismissed Amir Sohail! Battles like that are what make Ind-Pak matches so memorable!"

Apart from Vivek, several other actors have also been spotted at Dubai Stadium to watch the match. Bollywood Actress Avneet Kaur, who will be next seen in Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, was also seen cheering for the Indian cricket team from the Dubai Stadium stands.Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress shared a beautiful picture while sharing the latest updates of the cricketing clash.She donned a blue striped dress for the occasion. Avneet wrote, "Indiaaaa Indiaaaa. Excited for second innings?"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avneet Kaur (@avneetkaur_13)

Coming to the match, India's bowlers delivered a stellar performance, dismissing Pakistan for 241 in a crucial Group A match of the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. After Pakistan opted to bat first, Indian bowlers struck regularly to restrict their opponents.

Pakistan's openers, Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, provided a solid start, putting up 41 runs before Hardik Pandya broke the partnership. Imam-ul-Haq soon followed, run out by Axar Patel for 10, leaving Pakistan at 47/2.

Kuldeep Yadav was India's standout performer, claiming 3/40 in his nine overs. He became the latest Indian bowler to reach 300 international wickets. Pandya, who completed 200 international wickets, finished with 2/31.

Haris Rauf was run out for 8, while Khushdil Shah played a crucial late knock of 38 off 39 balls, helping Pakistan reach 241. Shah was the last to depart, as Harshit Rana claimed his first wicket of the match.

India is currently chasing the target with one wicket down. Rohit Sharma departed at the score of 20 by Shaheen Afridi. Shubhman Gill and Virat Kohli are currently batting, helping India to reachthe target.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever