WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield interact at Red Sea Film Fest, netizens say, 'queen behaviour'

Updated on: 10 December,2023 10:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Alia Bhatt posted a video to her Instagram account documenting her experience at Red Sea Fil Fest. In the video, eagle-eyed netizens noticed the actress interacting with Andrew Garfield

WATCH: Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield interact at Red Sea Film Fest, netizens say, 'queen behaviour'

Pic/Alia Bhatt Instagram

Actor Alia Bhatt made a studding appearance on Thursday at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a string of beautiful pictures of her outfit, which she captioned, "Smile. Sparkle. Saudi."


Alia looked stunning as she opted for an embroidered nude off-shoulder shimmery top paired with a matching long skirt for the film festival. She kept her hair open and her makeup dewy, and she didn't use any accessories.


Soon after, pictures of Alia stunning in a silver-grey strapless gown for the red carpet also made their way to social media. The outfit is from Miss Sohee. She complemented the gown with a balloon-sleeve cape and tied her hair in a loose bun with loose strands of hair framing her face.


 
 
 
 
 
Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to post her highlights from the event. The reels offered us an inside look at her serving looks in all her outfits for the big event. She was seen engaging with fans, hanging out with fans, and snippets from her; In Conversation' sidebar section. But the moment that got everyone talking was Alia Bhatt interacting with Andrew Garfield. The two were seen exchanging handshakes and flashing smiles. In that moment, Alia was in her stylish grey strapless gown, which was adorned with 3D flower embroidery, while Andre Garfield looked handsome in a black suit.

Alia Bhatt even delved into her audition for Student of the Year with Karan Johar. She said, “I remember the first day of the shoot was when we were filming for the song ‘Radha Teri Chunri,’ and I had to walk down some stairs, take the dupatta off, and look into the camera. Farah Khan was the choreographer, and I did the shot. She said, ‘Oh, heroine!’ I thought there were 15 cameras that would just keep rolling at the same time, and because I was rehearsing the song for one month, I thought I needed to perform the song like we do on a stage and they shoot it. I didn’t know that we had to wait and do shot-by-shot.”

On the work front, Alia is gearing up for her role in Jigra, an intense thriller scheduled for release on September 27, 2024.

 

 

