Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana's soulful rendition of Shiv Kailash hymn dedicated to his father on Mahashivratri 2024

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and posted a video, singing a soulful rendition of a Shiv hymn dedicated to his father

Ayushmann Khurrana is still coming to terms with the loss of his father. On Shivratri Day, Ayushmann sang a rendition of the Shiv Kailash hymn, something his father had longed to hear from him. Ayushmann uploaded this beautiful hymn today on his social media.

He penned an emotional note saying, “#Mahashivratri has always been a family affair in our household. Papa mama @aparshakti and I used to visit sector-6 Panchkula temple every year during our childhood. Last year when my father was diagnosed, he still had the courage to visit the temple during Shivratri all alone, being an ardent disciple of lord Shiva. This is our first Shivratri without him. During his last days, he had requested me to send @paddyshivoham’s rendition of this hymn to him. Jab bhi papa yeh sunte thhe kehte thhe ki beta aapki aawaaz mein yeh bahut achcha lagega... "

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann was last seen in the comedy-drama 'Dream Girl 2'. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. It emerged as a hit. He is also excited about his next slate of films, which will be released this year. He said that he will explore a 'number of genres' in 2024.

Ayushmann said in a statement, "I'm going to experiment with a lot of genres in 2024. My slate of films will be extremely diverse as always and it will focus solely on delivering quality theatrical experience to the audience. I'm currently locking some interesting films that one will love watching with the entire family in theatres."

"Delivering a shared community-watching experience has always been my priority as an entertainer. My next set of films will reflect my theatrical content choices as an audience. I have always chosen my films keeping in mind the movies I would like to watch in cinemas." In 2024, I'm going to follow my gut even more. I'm thrilled to share my lineup with all of you and the reveal will happen in due course of time because each one of these films deserves a big announcement," he added.