Watch exclusive video! Ammy Virk opens up on his film with Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri for Karan Johar

Actor-singer Ammy Virk who has just released his collaboration with Divine, 'Busy Getting Paid' got into a candid chat with mid-day.com. Speaking about the track and how the duo whose styles are very different decided to come together, Virk said, "Initially I was to do the song solo. There was a bit of hip-hop but my style which is folk was retained. Collaborations are in trend these days and we also wanted to make our song big. We shortlisted a lot of artistes from Punjab and outside, including international artistes. Finally we decided to start with India and spoke to Divine who agreed to the collaboration. The song got delayed a bit though it was ready since a year and half."

Ammy who is known to be a popular face in Punjab with films like Bambukat and Qismat behind him, has also featured in Hindi films like Kabir Khan's '83' also starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya and Harrdy Sandhu among others. He was also part of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' featuring actors like Ajay Devgn as Karnik, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and others. Opening up about his next film in Hindi, the actor said, "My film for Dharma productions will release in August, with Vicky Kaushal and Tripti Dimri from 'Qala.' It has been directed by Anand Tiwari. The team is wonderful, Vicky paji is a great actor. I'm excited for the film's release it will open more doors for me."

