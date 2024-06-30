WATCH: Salman Khan departs from brother Sohail's home with tight security after watching ICC T20 World Cup 2024

A video posted online shows Salman heading back to his home, Galaxy Apartments, soon after India won the match

Bollywood actor Salman Khan was seen leaving Sohail Khan’s house after watching the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup match with his family. A video posted online shows Salman heading back to his home, Galaxy Apartments, soon after India won the match. He was accompanied by tight security.

While Salman didn't stop for photos, his brothers did pose for the paparazzi. In one video, Sohail Khan and Baba Siddiqui are seen posing together, with Sohail sporting an Indian jersey in the spirit of the match. Arbaaz was seen leaving Sohail's home, accompanied by his son, Arhaan Khan.

On the work front:

Tamil filmmaker Atlee made his first Hindi film titled 'Jawan' with Shah Rukh Khan last year. It was among the biggest films of 2023 and won the hearts of the audience. Now, the filmmaker is gearing up for his next with Salman Khan. Now, we hear that the filmmaker is all set to pull off a major casting coup by bringing two of India's biggest superstar together for his film- Salman Khan and Rajinikanth.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Atlee is in talks with both actors to get them on board for his next. A source informed the entertainment portal that a meeting between Atlee, Salman Khan and Rajinikanth will happen next month. Sun Pictures will be producing the film and they share a family-like bond with superstar Rajinikanth. Atlee on the other hand has been in touch with Salman Khan for the last two years. They are confident to get both Rajinikanth and Salman Khan on board," a trade source told the portal.

The makers plan on taking the film on floors by the end of this year. The film is yet untitled. "Salman Khan aims to start Atlee film after wrapping up Sikandar. Superstar Rajinikanth on the other hand will take this up after Coolie. It is a combination to be remembered for generations'" the trade source informed.

Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of 'Sikandar'. The film heralds the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their blockbuster collaborations on iconic films like Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Meanwhile, A.R. Murugadoss, the mastermind behind cinematic gems like Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, brings his Midas touch to the project ensuring an unforgettable cinematic experience.