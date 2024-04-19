WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike spotted campaigning for Congress, netizens left bewildered

A new viral video shows Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike campaigning for a political party. The video has left netizens confused

A Shah Rukh Khan lookalike was seen supporting a Congress candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shah Rukh Khan is famous not just for his movies but for his wide influence. Because he has so many fans, it's common for different groups, whether they're businesses or political parties, to want his support.

A video is circulating online showing Congress leader Praniti Shinde using someone who looks a lot like the famous Bollywood actor for campaigning in Maharashtra's Solapur. The lookalike, who seems to be the star's famous doppelganger Ibrahim Qadri, is seen standing in the back of a small truck, waving to the crowd in the video. One user shared the video with the caption, “Congress hired Shahrukh Khan for their campaign."

Maharashtra: Video of Congress candidate campaigning with a duplicate Shahrukh Khan to woo voters has gone viral on social media pic.twitter.com/3b2qNdSLro — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 19, 2024

Aamir Khan falls prey to deepfake

Previously, Aamir Khan became subject to a deepfake video. An official said the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, reported news agency PTI.

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Amir Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, reported PTI.

The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

A spokesperson for Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party, reported PTI.

"We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the statement said.