Watch! Shilpa Shetty Kundra introduces her kids to 'Mangalorean' culture, visits kuldevi temple

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram feed as she shared a video of herself and her actor-sister Shamita Shetty at the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple

Pic/ IANS

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra took to her Instagram feed as she shared a video of herself and her actor-sister Shamita Shetty at the Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple. In the post, the actress mentioned that she is back to her native roots in Mangalore as she introduces her children to the Mangalorean heritage and culture that she is so proud of.

In the caption, Shilpa wrote, "Back to my native roots Mangalore. Paying my obeisance to our Kuldevi #Kateeldurgaparmeshwari and Introducing my Mangalorean heritage and culture to my children , that I am so proud of." Kundra can be spotted rocking an elegant striped saree, paired with a low bun updo and decorated with flowers. For the makeup, Shilpa opted for a classic kajal and smoked out liner. Shamita looked gorgeous in a lavender lucknow kadhai kurta.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra recently announced her magnum opus film 'KD' on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa with her followers. With the South industry making waves like no other, 'KD' is the next project everyone has their eyes on. The actress made headlines recently when her hospitality venture Bastian, which ranks among Worlds Top 50 Indian and Indian Owned Restaurants won Elite Restaurant Of The Year at the Elite Nightlife Awards. Keeping up with the streak was her recent win, the actress won the Business Women Icon Of The Year at a prestigious award show recently. Her historic big win for Big Brother that shook Hollywood completed 16 glorious years and she has been a fashion icon setting trends instead of following them.

Speaking of her professional front, Shilpa also has 'Sukhee' in the pipeline. 'Sukhee' is releasing on April 14, 2023. She is shouldering the film playing the lead character where we can see the transition of Shilpa's character from 20 to 60 years.