Watch: Suhana Khan parties with 'Archies' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda in London

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan is currently in London. The young star kid who made her debut in 2023 with the Netflix film 'Archies' is reportedly shooting for her first theatrical film along with her father. It seems like amid the shoot, Suhana also took some time off to hang out with her 'Archies' co-star and rumoured boyfriend Agastya Nanda. The latter is the grandson of megastar Amitah Bachchan and made his debut along with Suhana.

A video doing the rounds on social media sees Suhana dressed in a white tee-back and blue denims hanging out with Agastya Nanda at a club. Agastya is seen standing in front of Suhana in a black shirt.

Suhana plays cricket with Shah Rukh Khan:

The love for cricket in the Khan family is quite an evident one. The family had reasons to celebrate this year as their team 'Kolkata Knight Riders' lifted the IPL 2024 cup. They took the cricket fever to their recent holiday in London as well. Recently, a photo of SRK and Suhana playing cricket with their family surfaced on social media.

In the image, Khan, wearing a rugged pair of trousers and a blue full-sleeved sweatshirt can be seen fielding as daughter Suhana Khan takes to batting. His mother-in-law Savita Chhibber is seated alongside as a spectator. Check out the picture below.

Earlier, Suhana treated her followers to a series of stunning photos. Taking to Instagram, the 'Archies' actress dropped several pictures channelling her inner 'Poo' from the iconic film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham."

In the pictures, Khan looked elegant in a short denim dress paired with a stylish trench coat to combat the chilly weather.

She accessorized with black sunglasses and a luxury handbag, adding a touch of glamour as she posed with a delicate white flower.

