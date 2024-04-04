Taapsee Pannu and Mathias Boe danced to Burno Mars's song 'Just The Way You Are' at their sangeet. The bride also performed with her sister

Taapsee Pannu

Watch: Taapsee Pannu dances to 'Just The Way You Are' with Mathias Boe, 'Le Gayi' with sister Shagun at sangeet

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu tied the knot with Danish shuttler and longtime beau Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur last month, The actress had a quiet ceremony and the videos from the wedding are now doing the rounds on social media. After her wedding video made it to the internet, videos of her sangeet ceremony is ding the rounds.

For their sangeet, Taapsee and Mathias danced together to Bruno Mars's 'Just The Way You Are'. The couple can be seen performing to choreographed numbers as the guests cheered on.

As per reports, Taapsee and Mathias' wedding took place on March 23 in Udaipur. The ceremony was attended by Anurag Kashyap, Pavail Gulati, and Kanika Dhillon. The couple however are yet to share any official pictures or make a statement about their marriage.

In another video doing the rounds, Taapsee put up a dance number with her sister Shagun Pannu. The Pannu sisters performed to the song 'Le Gayi' from the film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor.

In the revealed footage, Taapsee, adorned in a striking vermilion ensemble, embellished with red chooda and traditional kaleere, can be seen making her bridal entrance on the song 'Kothe Te Aa Mahiya', alongside her sister Shagun Pannu and their entourage of close friends.

The ceremony, which exuded a joyous ambience, featured the couple exchanging garlands amidst cheers and music.

Taapsee and Mathias

Taapsee and Mathias met after she went to watch one of his games several years ago. Mathias Boe is a former Danish shuttler. In an illustrious career for Denmark, he won several titles in doubles and team games. He turned coach after retirement in 2020. Back in 2023, Mathias was a part of Taapsee's birthday roast where he said in Hindi, "Meri girlfriend sabse sunder hai."

Taapsee’s work front

Taapsee was last seen in 'Dunki' alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film explores the 'Donkey Flight,' a risky and illegal method used by people to enter nations such as the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

She will next be seen in 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' which also stars Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, and Jimmy Sheirgill. Written by Kanika Dhillon, it is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. Taapsee also has 'Khel Khel Mein' with Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and also stars Aditya Seal and Ammy Virk. However, an official announcement regarding the film's details is awaited.