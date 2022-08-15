Watch video! Aayush Sharma opens up about the time he got into trouble with the cops

Aayush Sharma spoke to mid-day.com

Aayush Sharma/Instagram

Aayush Sharma whose song 'Chumma Chumma' with Shakti Mohan has just released, sees the duo hiding their identity to escape getting caught by the cops. In a chat with mid-day.com, the actor recalled the time he got into trouble in real life, during his days as a student.

Aayush said, "I love street photography though I haven't trained it it. I went somewhere in South Mumbai and took pictures of a Navy base, I had flown a drone. Suddenly they told me 'you aren't allowed to do this' and I said 'I'm so sorry.' I had just bought a drone and as a young kid I was very excited to fly it. In my head I was a DOP practising for no rhyme or reason but I went to Gateway of India and started flying it. I didn't know flying drone was illegal back then!"

Watch video to know more!

Also Read: Watch video! Aayush Sharma opens up on why he isn't doing Salman Khan's 'Bhaijaan'