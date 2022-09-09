Watch video! Bosco Martis: I'm sure Sushant Singh Rajput is looking up on us

The popular choreographer had worked with Sushant on Chhichhore

National award winning choreographer Bosco Martis is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'BTS Stars.' Bosco shared behind the scenes, from the making of songs for iconic films like 'Jab We Met' and '3 Idiots' among others.

Speaking about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on one of his last films, 'Chhichhore' Bosco recalled, "The song we were doing was 'Pagle Fikar Not' it talked about life and it's journey. Sushant is an exceptional talent. I'm sure he's looking up on us, he's really entertained the country and extremely hardworking. In PK we did a sequence with Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sushant was a li'l part of it. 'Chhichhore' was an exceptional journey, he's such a talented guy."

