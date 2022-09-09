Breaking News
Watch video! Bosco Martis: I'm sure Sushant Singh Rajput is looking up on us

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:03 AM IST
Natasha Coutinho D`souza

The popular choreographer had worked with Sushant on Chhichhore

Watch video! Bosco Martis: I'm sure Sushant Singh Rajput is looking up on us

Sushant Singh Rajput/file pic


National award winning choreographer Bosco Martis is the latest guest on mid-day.com's special series, 'BTS Stars.' Bosco shared behind the scenes, from the making of songs for iconic films like 'Jab We Met' and '3 Idiots' among others.


Speaking about working with Sushant Singh Rajput on one of his last films, 'Chhichhore' Bosco recalled, "The song we were doing was 'Pagle Fikar Not' it talked about life and it's journey. Sushant is an exceptional talent. I'm sure he's looking up on us, he's really entertained the country and extremely hardworking. In PK we did a sequence with Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, Sushant was a li'l part of it. 'Chhichhore' was an exceptional journey, he's such a talented guy."


