Watch Video: Hrithik Roshan shares with fans how his cheat meal looks like

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account: Hrithik Roshan

Do you want to know what Hrithik Roshan eats on his cheat days? What do his cheat meals look like? Well, he may have answered for one and all. Recently, the actor shared his latest advertisement with Burger King and where he can be seen munching on burgers.

In the comment section, the star and his trainer shared a fun banter where they can be seen enjoying a humorous conversation. Looking at the same, several fans also started getting into the conversation. While his trainer Swapneel Hazare asked if he cheats over meals on his day off. He also jokingly added that now the star will have to sweat with him for munching over a burger. "So this is what you do on my day off!! You are going to have to sweat this out with me, hope you are ready for today’s training session."

