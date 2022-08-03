Watch video! Janhvi Kapoor opens up on sister Khushi Kapoor's debut with 'The Archies'

She also spoke about her own film Bawaal with Varun Dhawan

Janhvi Kapoor, who is happy with the positive response to her latest film 'Good Luck Jerry' recently caught up with mid-day.com where she spoke about sister Khushi and dad Boney Kapoor making their acting debut with 'The Archies' along with Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. She also spoke about her film Bawaal co-starring Varun Dhawan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and much more.

So do her dad and sister come to her for acting advice? Janhvi says, "Khushi sometimes...dad really doesn't need acting advice. Khushi is so confident and she has Zoya (Akhtar) directing her, toh main kya advice doon (what advice can I give.) There's no one better than Zoya to guide you through your first film and lay your foundation in acting. They are having such a great time and making something special."

Moving on to her own film Bawaal that she has regularly been posting about on social media, the actress said, "I feel so bad that we wrapped the film. We had such an amazing time shooting for that film. I really feel Nitesh (Tiwari) sir has spoiled me in away. I don't know if any other experience can live up to what he did. The confidence and reassurance that he gave me, the world that he created. I miss Bawaal so much, I miss being on set with them so much."

