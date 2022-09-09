Breaking News
Mumbai: BJP demands apology from MVA govt for 'beautifying' Yakub Memon's grave
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Mumbai sees 290 Covid cases and two deaths
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch video THIS is what went into making the songs of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khans Jab We Met

Watch video! THIS is what went into making the songs of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met'

Updated on: 09 September,2022 11:45 AM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Choreographer Bosco Martis joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

Watch video! THIS is what went into making the songs of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met'

A still from 'Mauja Hi Mauja'


Choreographer Bosco Martis is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The choreographer went on to reveal what went behind making songs like iconic songs like 'Mauja Hi Mauja' from 'Jab We Met' 'Zoobie Doobie' from '3 Idiots' 'Dus Bahane' from 'Dus' and many more. 


Recalling the making of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met' Bosco said, "For 'Nagada Nagada we were shooting at Nabha in Punjab. We didn't have the song, all the dancers came there and we were all waiting, with no song. I told Imtiaz (Ali) 'lets leave, we will come back in two weeks and shoot the song. I told the producer 'badi film hai mat socho' (dont think too much, it's a big film) because you cant shoot on a song that you don't have. From that day the landing was 'badi film hai.'"

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Bosco Martis opens up on choreographing for Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s next


'Mauja Hi Mauja' was another song that turned out very different from how it was originally planned. Bosco said, "'Mauja Hi Mauja'was there and Imtiaz was always seeing it as a traditional scene. I said 'Sir iss pe dance karte hai hum log. We will create a set.' We had two days to shoot that song. It was a great experience getting Shahid and Kareena to do the moves we planned."

 

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shahid kapoor Kareena Kapoor jab we met bosco martis imtiaz ali bollywood

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK