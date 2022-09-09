Watch video! THIS is what went into making the songs of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met'

Choreographer Bosco Martis joins mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars'

A still from 'Mauja Hi Mauja'

Choreographer Bosco Martis is the latest guest on mid-day.com's 'BTS Stars.' The choreographer went on to reveal what went behind making songs like iconic songs like 'Mauja Hi Mauja' from 'Jab We Met' 'Zoobie Doobie' from '3 Idiots' 'Dus Bahane' from 'Dus' and many more.

Recalling the making of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Jab We Met' Bosco said, "For 'Nagada Nagada we were shooting at Nabha in Punjab. We didn't have the song, all the dancers came there and we were all waiting, with no song. I told Imtiaz (Ali) 'lets leave, we will come back in two weeks and shoot the song. I told the producer 'badi film hai mat socho' (dont think too much, it's a big film) because you cant shoot on a song that you don't have. From that day the landing was 'badi film hai.'"

'Mauja Hi Mauja' was another song that turned out very different from how it was originally planned. Bosco said, "'Mauja Hi Mauja'was there and Imtiaz was always seeing it as a traditional scene. I said 'Sir iss pe dance karte hai hum log. We will create a set.' We had two days to shoot that song. It was a great experience getting Shahid and Kareena to do the moves we planned."

