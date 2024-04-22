Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > No such thing as too many stars
No such thing as too many stars

Updated on: 23 April,2024 05:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Welcome to the Jungle director to shoot lavish song with over 10 actors and 200 background dancers

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Suniel Shetty and Raveena Tandon

Welcome to the Jungle is a classic case of the more, the merrier. Ahmed Khan’s directorial venture has a star-studded ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Paresh Rawal and more. While the unit has shot three schedules that have included only a few combination scenes of actors, the next few days will see the entire cast come together for a grand dance number. 


Bringing together 10-plus actors is a delight on screen, but off screen it entails a major logistical set-up. Sources say the director has envisioned the song on a big scale, complete with 200 background dancers. “While the background dancers began their rehearsals last week, the actors have been separately practicing their steps with the choreographer and his team for the past few days. The idea is to be fully prepped before they face the camera on Saturday at Royal Palms in Goregaon. The director will have a 500-member crew working on the song over seven days, during which actors will shoot their individual and joint sequences.” If things go as planned, Khan will wrap up the comic caper’s Mumbai leg by May-end.



