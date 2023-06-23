What's new on OTT: Tiku Weds Sheru, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion

What's new on OTT: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur's film Tiku Weds Sheru drops on Prime Video, while Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan get's its world premiere on ZEE5

After courting controversy around the age gap of its lead pair Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur starrer Tiku Weds Sheru, produced by Kangana Ranaut, has released on Amazon Prime Video today. Salman Khan's latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, is also out now on ZEE5. Here are more releases on OTT that you can check out this week.

Tiku Weds Sheru (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Sai Kabir Srivastav, Tiku Weds Sheru features a never-before-seen jodi of prolific actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and rising star Avneet Kaur in lead roles. Produced by Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika Films, this is a quirky story of love and passion fueled by the eccentricity of Tiku and Sheru, a couple with contrasting personalities, who stand the test of time in pursuit of their dreams. Written by Amit Tiwari Anand and Sai Kabir Srivastav, the film premieres on Prime Video on June 23.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (ZEE5)

After bringing forth Salman Khan’s biggest entertainers - Radhe and Antim: The Final Truth, ZEE5 has now released ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. Besides the superstar Salman Khan, the movie also features Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, late actor Satish Kaushik, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Vinali Bhatnagar, Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari in prominent roles. There's also a surprise cameo of South Superstar Ram Charan.

Secret Invasion (Disney+ Hotstar)

In Marvel Studios’ new series Secret Invasion, set in the present-day MCU, Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity. Secret Invasion released on June 21, 2023.

I'm A Virgo (Amazon Prime Video)

From visionary filmmaker Boots Riley, I’m A Virgo is a coming-of-age joyride about Cootie, a 13 ft. tall young Black man in Oakland, CA. Having grown up hidden away, Cootie experiences the beauty and contradictions of the world for the first time. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, a real-life superhero named The Hero. Starring Jharrel Jerome, Olivia Washington, and Brett Gray in pivotal roles, the Amazon Original film premieres on Prime Video on June 23.

Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara (Disney+ Hotstar)

Disney+ Hotstar's first-ever Malayalam web series called 'Kerala Crime Files - Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara' has released today. The show features an engaging crime story set in the picturesque backdrop of Kerala, providing viewers with a fresh and exciting viewing experience. 'Kerala Crime Files Shiju, Parayil Veedu, Neendakara' features talented actors Lal and Aju Varghese in lead roles, bringing their acting prowess to the forefront. As the plot unfolds, viewers will be taken on an intense journey of crime and investigation, leaving them at the edge of their seats. The series will be available in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi.