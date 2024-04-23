Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra had appeared together on the 8th season of Koffee with Karan

Varun Dhawan turns 37 on April 24. The Badlapur actor and Sidharth Malhotra relived memories of their debut movie Student of the Year on the 8th season of Koffee with Karan. Hosted by Karan Johar, the show is known for its controversial nature, and Varun aired his fears about getting into trouble right in the beginning.

In previous episodes, stars have landed in trouble for being too candid while expressing their opinions in response to Karan's questions. Keeping that in mind, Varun and Sidharth were extremely cautious about what they revealed on the show.

When Karan asked them if they thought this show "people into trouble", the two actors said yes in unison. Varun then elaborated that his film producers, who were working with him at the time, were actually scared of his appearance on the show. “I have producers working with me who are scared," he said.

Sidharth elaborated that Varun got a 15-minute lecture from a producer about how he should be extremely careful on the show. "We were at the last party… there was a 15-minute long conversation/lecture, more to him (points to Varun),” Sidharth said. Varun added that “people are worried” and asked him to be "careful".

Varun, who married his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January 2021, also asked Karan to make sure that their relationships stayed intact even after the episode. After Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's opening episode, many netizens accused Karan of causing a rift in relationships. Varun seemed to be taking a dig at this perception around Karan and his show.

The director went down memory lane and shared his first impressions and thoughts of Varun and Sidharth when they became his assistant directors. "The journey started on 'My name is Khan', we know that Sid was actually doing a feature film which didn't happen, then he decided to become an AD, the chief assistant on the film was Karan Malhotra, the director of 'Agneepath' and 'Shamshera'.

He added, "Varun’s story is of course famous in Dharma. First I had met his mom and she said that you know, he wants to assist you. When he had come to meet me. I decided to show him the office, because he was David ji’s son. When we went in, the head of production was Manoj Mitra. We walked in together, Varun was ahead of me so Manoj stood up because he saw me but Varun said baitho baitho. Like Manoj Mitra has got up to see Varun, who no one knows."