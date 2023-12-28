Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar had photographers in a fix on Thursday morning at the airport. Due to their striking resemblance, the paparazzi got confused between the two

Samiksha and Bhumi Pednekar . Pics/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Who is the real Bhumi Pednekar? Photographers confused as actress arrives at airport with almost identical sister Samiksha x 00:00

From the past couple of days, the frequency of spotting Bollywood celebrities at the Mumbai airport has increased. Celebrities are flying out of the city to ring in the New Year with their loved ones before they dive back to work next year. On Thursday morning, Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar were seen arriving at the airport as they headed out for their year-end holiday. However, there was a small confusion at the airport.

Paparazzi were eagerly awaiting Bhumi's arrival at the airport when they got confused. Bhumi and her sister who bear a striking resemblance despite not being twins had the photographers in a fix. The two sisters not only look similar but have similar physical features as well.

A paparazzo shared a video of the two on Instagram with the caption, "Kaafi zyada confusion hai, ek saath do-do Bhumi? Hahaha, nahi ek Bhumi aur ek Samiksha ab kon Bhumi kon Samiksha wo aap hi pata lagao (2-2 Bhumi? No, one is Bhumi and the other is Samiksha but who among them is Bhumi, you only will have to figure)."

Netizens were also confused as to which among them was Bhumi. Many guessed it wrong as they confused Samiksha with Bhumi. In the video, Samiksha is seen in a white top while Bhumi is seen dressed in a black top and flared denims. Bhumi dropped a laughing emoji in reaction to the video.

Bhumi's little sister Samiksha Pednekar is a lawyer by profession. Recently, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress mentioned her sister while talking about what inspired her to take up women-centric roles. "I get inspired by my mother, sister, my friends, female colleagues, director, and producer. When I see that we all are on the same level and have to deal with sexism at their own levels. This inspires me to make a film on that. As a woman, I feel like there should be fairness and Equality, as an artist I'm trying to bring that fairness with my work," she had told ANI in an interview.

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the film 'Thank You For Coming' directed by Karan Boolani and produced by Rhea Kapoor. The film also starred Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila along with Anil Kapoor in a special role.